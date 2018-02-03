This Week in Animation: ‘Coco’ Returns to Theaters; ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ to Air on ABC

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
- Crunchyroll Movie Night to Screen ‘Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card’
- ‘Steven Universe’: 20 Things We Learned from the New Season 1 DVD
- Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie in the Works at Illumination Entertainment
- ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Artwork Reveals the Half-Shelled Heroes
- ‘Kakegurui’ Review: Unless You’re Obsessed with Short Skirts, Stockings and Gambling, Pass
- How ‘Stretch Armstrong’ Evolved from Novelty Toy to a Novel Superhero Series
- 2018 Oscar-Nominated Shorts on Display in New Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Release
- 2018 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominees Include ‘My Hero Academia’, ‘Dragon Ball Super’