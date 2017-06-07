‘Coco': Pixar Celebrates the Lands of the Living and the Dead in New Trailer

0

Pixar has released a new trailer for Coco, the new animated family film that follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), an aspiring musician who teams up with the charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal) to go on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead.

I’m not saying there can only be one animated movie about the Day of the Dead, and this looks absolutely stunning, but it also really does look like The Book of Life. And not a little. I’m sure they’re ultimately very different films, but there are a hell of a lot of surface similarities right down to the guitar-wielding, Land of the Dead-traveling main character. That said, I love The Book of Life and I love the values that the Mexican traditions of death and remembrance instill. If Coco does as beautiful a job of bringing that culture and spirit to a wider audience, I’m all for it. (And for what it’s worth, Book of Life director Jorge R. Gutierrez supports the film.) Plus, like I said, this movie looks gorgeous.

Check out the Coco trailer below. The film opens November 22nd, and also features the voices of Ana Ofelia Murguía, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa, Luis Valdez, Lombardo Boyar, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, Edward James Olmos, Alanna Ubach, Selene Luna, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Octavio Solis, Gabriel Iglesias, Cheech Marin, and Blanca Araceli.

Here’s the official synopsis for Coco: