The New ‘Coco’ Trailer Has Us a Bit Concerned

Pixar has released a new trailer for Coco, the animated family film that follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), an aspiring musician who teams up with the charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal) to go on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead. And it’s … well … it’s very pretty and seems to have a good message at the heart of it, but as for the rest of it, I’m a little concerned.

First of all, a movie that claims to celebrate the music and culture of Mexico can most definitely do better with its trailer’s musical selection than a non-Spanish cover of 90s Brit-pop/rock band The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony.” Please. I’ll give Pixar the benefit of the doubt here since trailers are rarely representative of the movie itself. Beyond that, however, the story feels like a cursory exploration of the Dia de Muertos mythology. I’m going to have to see a lot more from Coco to separate and elevate it above the underrated 2014 film with a similar theme, The Book of Life.

Check out the new Coco trailer below. The film opens November 22nd, and also features the voices of Ana Ofelia Murguía, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa, Luis Valdez, Lombardo Boyar, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, Edward James Olmos, Alanna Ubach, Selene Luna, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Octavio Solis, Gabriel Iglesias, Cheech Marin, and Blanca Araceli.

When aspiring musician Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) ends up in the Land of the Dead in Disney•Pixar’s “Coco,” his family takes him to the Department of Family Reunions where a busy clerk (voice of Gabriel Iglesias) informs him that he’s cursed. To return to the Land of the Living, Miguel will need a magical marigold petal and the blessing of a family member—but, according to the clerk, the family member can include any condition she likes—even forbidding music forever.

Here’s the official synopsis for Coco: