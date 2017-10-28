This Week in Animation: Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Premieres in Mexico; AFM Heats Up

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week saw Pixar’s premiere of their new film Coco in Mexico, though it won’t be out in the States for almost another month. And speaking of Pixar, Cars 3 is now available on Digital and On Demand; new deleted scenes and featurettes have made their way online ahead of the film’s DVD/Blu-ray release on November 7th. Netflix also has a big November coming up. Though the streaming platform recently renewed its hit comedy Big Mouth for a second season coming in 2018, two new trailers for late 2017 features have already arrived: Spirit Riding Free Season 3, and the debut of Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters.

On the movie front, the American Film Market is heating up for its launch on November 1st. A number of high-profile animation projects are headed there in order to drum up some headlines and financing. These include Marmaduke 3D, The Queen’s Corgi, Foxy Trotter, and Where Is Anne Frank? And if it’s award-winning animation you’re looking for, The Breadwinner has a new trailer ahead of its theatrical release, and the fantastic short Negative Space is available to watch online for a short time.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!