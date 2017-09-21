‘Coco’s New Trailer Takes Its Music to a Magical Place

0

Pixar’s Coco is the next animated adventure out of the award-winning studio and the last original project (i.e. not a sequel or franchise feature) they’ll put forward for the next few years. The story follows an up-and-coming musician who must keep his gift a secret due to his family’s mysterious aversion to it. When his journey takes him into the Land of the Dead–inspired by the rich, colorful tapestry that is the Mexican holiday of Dia de Los Muertos–he’ll need to use his skills to escape and make it back home.

A new trailer continues the trend of showing off this film’s incredible visual appeal and now focuses the story a bit more on Miguel’s musical journey. The movie’s trailers still haven’t quite gotten around to actually featuring that music, but luckily a sampling of the film’s soundtrack is available thanks to Pixar releasing a few clips.

Check out the new Coco trailer below. The film opens November 22nd, and features the voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa, Luis Valdez, Lombardo Boyar, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, Edward James Olmos, Alanna Ubach, Selene Luna, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Octavio Solis, Gabriel Iglesias, Cheech Marin, and Blanca Araceli.

Here’s the official synopsis for Coco:

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Directed by Lee Unkrich (“Toy Story 3”), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist “Monsters University”) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (“Toy Story 3”), Disney•Pixar’s “Coco” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017.

