First Trailer for Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Travels to the Land of the Dead

Pixar has released the first Coco trailer online. The film follows “aspiring musician Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) teams up with charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal) on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead.

The studio has two movies coming out this year–Cars 3 and Coco–and Coco looks to be the better of the two. Cars 3 will undoubtedly make a ton of money and move a lot of merchandise, but Coco seems to be more in the vein of Inside Out, a film that takes chances and pushes some truly impressive visuals. I also like how this trailer is pushing the emotional throughline at the start of the trailer and trying to get you on board with Miguel as a character rather than rushing to show you the fancy visuals we’re sure to see once he enters the land of the dead. I can’t wait to see what the studio has come up with and to go on this journey.

Check out the Coco trailer below. The film opens November 22nd, and also features the voices of Benjamin Bratt and Renée Victor.

Here’s the official synopsis for Coco: