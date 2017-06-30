Plot Details Emerge on the Coen Brothers’ TV Ominbus ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

0

Back in January, we reported that the Coen Brothers were moving into TV with the anthology series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which, in partnership with Annapurna Pictures, would be “an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach.” Although filming is set to begin next month, details have been scarce, but we now have a slightly better idea of what to expect from the Coens’ upcoming work.

According to The Albuquerque Journal [via The Playlist], it’s not a traditional anthology series like Fargo or American Crime Story, but rather a “feature-length omnibus” that will have six separate narratives. The narratives are:

“The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs” follows a singing cowboy.

“Near Algodones” is about a high-plains drifter whose own fecklessness dogs his attempts at bank robbery and cattle driving.

“Meal Ticket” follows an actor and impresario of a traveling show.

“All Gold Canyon” is about a prospector who happily finds a gold seam but then unhappily finds an evil encroacher.

“The Gal Who Got Rattled” follows two trail bosses on the Oregon Trail and a woman on the wagon train who needs the help of one of them and who might be a marriage prospect for the other.

“The Mortal Remains” follows five very different passengers on a stagecoach of mysterious destination.

All of these sound like they could be very Coen-esque, and I’m eager to see how they shape up. I’m also interested to see what actors they get for these various films since everyone wants to work with the Coens, especially on a unique project like this. In the age of Peak TV, the stigma of being on a show has been removed, and the pedigree of this project is sky high.

Hopefully, we’ll have more details soon as filming is set to get underway in a couple months and shoot through September.