‘Cold Case Hammarskjöld’ Trailer Reveals the Critically Acclaimed, Shocking Documentary

Magnolia Pictures has released the first trailer for the critically acclaimed documentary Cold Case Hammarskjöld, which remains one of the best-reviewed films of the year following its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film is hailed as a shocking, revelatory murder mystery as director/journalist Mads Brügger attempts to discover the truth behind the 1961 plane crash that killed United Nations secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld. The crash has long been deemed an assassination given that Hammarskjöld was at the time advocating for Congo’s independence, but Brügger’s investigation offers up new and monumental revelations.

I don’t really want to know more than that before seeing the film myself, and thankfully this trailer doesn’t give anything away. It offers a brief overview of its subject matter while also highlighting the humorous personality of Brügger, who seems like a delight. Peppered throughout are quotes from the high critical praise the movie has received thus far. The film won the Documentary Directing award at Sundance.

Check out the Cold Case Hammarskjöld trailer below. The film will be released in theaters on August 16th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cold Case Hammarskjöld: