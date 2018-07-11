‘Colette’ Trailer: Keira Knightley Is a Queer Ghostwriter in Oscar-Contending Drama

0

Bleecker Street has released the first trailer for the true-story drama Colette, which debuted at the Sundance film festival earlier this year to rave reviews. Directed by Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice), the film stars Keria Knightley as Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, a whip-smart woman who moves from rural France to the artistic splendor of Paris after marrying successful writer Willy (Dominic West). Willy subsequently convinces Colette to ghostwrite a book for him, and her semi-autobiographical novel becomes a smash hit. But the success complicates both the couple’s relationship and Colette’s life, as gender roles, sexuality, and societal constraints are questioned.

This movie looks terrific, but if you’re already sold on the idea of Colette, I’d probably warn you not to watch this trailer. At three minutes in length, it looks like it pretty much breezes through the plot of the entire film. Not that a true story can technically be “spoiled”, but if you’re wanting to keep the moviegoing experience fresh, just notch this one on your calendar and be sure not to miss it.

There’s been early Oscar buzz surrounding Knightley’s performance, and indeed it’s possible the actress could notch her third Oscar nomination for what appears to be a phenomenal performance here. She was previously nominated for The Imitation Game and Pride and Prejudice.

Watch the Colette trailer below, if you so choose. Scripted by Westmoreland, Richard Glatzer, and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film also stars Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, Robert Pugh, and Eleanor Tomlinson. Colette opens in theaters on September 21st.