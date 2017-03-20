Colin Farrell to Lead Iran-Contra Amazon Limited Series for ‘The Lobster’ Director

0

Colin Farrell is heading back to television, albeit in a very different form. Farrell led the highly anticipated but ultimately underwhelming True Detective Season 2, but now the actor is heading to Amazon for a limited series project that has some crazy potential. Per Variety, Farrell will star as controversial political figure Oliver North in an untitled limited series about the Iran-Contra scandal. Moreover, Farrell is reteaming with his The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos on the project, who will take the helm.

North, a former U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel, is best known for his involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal in the 1980s, during which weapons were sold through intermediaries to Iran through a complex backchannel process involving shell organizations. North claimed partial responsibility for the affair and was dismissed by President Ronald Reagan, but he now serves as a commentator on Fox News and hosted the program War Stories with Oliver North.

The untitled project is still in development at Amazon as Lanthimos awaits scripts from Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson, but Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstock are executive producing for Red Hour Films and this marks an intriguing new project on Lanthimos’ plate.

The filmmaker reteamed with Farrell quickly after The Lobster on the upcoming A24 film The Killing of a Sacred Deer and is currently filming his next movie The Favourite starring Emma Stone. Farrell, meanwhile, most recently wrapped Sofia Coppola’s upcoming The Beguiled and is gearing up to co-star opposite Denzel Washington in Nightcrawler filmmaker Dan Gilroy’s follow-up Inner City.

Amazon continues to expand its horizons in the TV world with its massive bankroll, recently landing Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s new anthology series and an original drama series from David O. Russell starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore. TV is the ugly stepchild no more.