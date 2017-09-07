Facebook Messenger

Jedi Council: Colin Trevorrow Out as ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Director

by      September 7, 2017

Today is September 7th, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Ken Napzok with Mark Ellis, Tiffany Smith and Mr. Sunday Movies.

Movie News

  • Rian Johnson discusses experience with Lucasfilm
  • Rian Johnson insight on Snoke, Kylo, and Poe’s X-Wing
What’s The Deal With Canon
