Jedi Council: Colin Trevorrow Out as ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Director

Today is September 7th, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Ken Napzok with Mark Ellis, Tiffany Smith and Mr. Sunday Movies.
Movie News
- Colin Trevorrow is out as Star Wars: Episode IX director
- Rian Johnson discusses experience with Lucasfilm
- Rian Johnson insight on Snoke, Kylo, and Poe’s X-Wing
- New ships in Star Wars: The Last Jedi revealed including The Raddus!
- Paul Bettany joins Han Solo film
What’s The Deal With Canon
- Star Wars Rebels Season 4 Trailer
- Novels: Leia: Princess of Alderaan, Phasma, and Rebel Rising
- Comics: Captain Phasma #1