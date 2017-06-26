Watch: Colin Trevorrow on Making the Move from ‘Jurassic World’ to ‘The Book of Henry’

0

Director Colin Trevorrow is amassing a pretty diverse resume making the move from his feature directorial debut, the independent comedy Safety Not Guaranteed, to the box office juggernaut Jurassic World, and that trend is only going to continue with Star Wars: Episode XI when it opens on May 24, 2019. But first, he’s got The Book of Henry in theaters right now.

This one brings Trevorrow back to a smaller, more intimate production. It stars Naomi Watts as the mother of two young boys, one of which is incredibly smart for his age and supports the family in ways similar to a patriarch. When he suspects his classmate and next door neighbor is in danger (Maddie Ziegler), he takes it upon himself to cook up a plan to help her.

Trevorrow recently stopped by the Collider Video studio and we got to sit down to discuss his experience moving from one film to the next, what it was like working with the immensely talented Jaeden Lieberher and Jacob Tremblay, the tonal shift in the movie, and much more. You can catch all of that and just a little bit of Star Wars talk in the video interview at the top of this article.

