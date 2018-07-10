Collider Acquires Pro Wrestling Sheet

0

Less than six months after Collider announced plans to grow the brand into a diversified media business, the company has followed up on that with the purchase of ProWrestlingSheet.com — a leader in the world of professional wrestling news launched in 2015 by former TMZ Senior Producer Ryan Satin.

With the acquisition, Pro Wrestling Sheet will be scaling up by hiring a news team tasked with producing daily audio and video content, as well as more of the fact-checked news that fans have come to expect from the wrestling news website.

Since debuting in October ’15, PWS has strived to report on the stories pro-wrestling fans actually care about. The site focuses on producing fact-checked content and exclusive stories that wrestling fans trust as a legit source of news, which has helped the site grow to an average of 2 million unique visitors a month.

Wrestling Sheet has been credited by major outlets such as Fox Sports, Buzzfeed, ESPN, MSN, Deadspin, E! Online, People, The Wrap, Bleacher Report, CNN and many more — which has attributed to its large growth in such a short amount of time.

In addition to the website, Wrestling Sheet Radio — co-hosted by Jamie Iovine and Elijah Bates — is moving to Collider’s podcast network where it will also be presented weekly on video. The show previously aired on Dash Radio and the 2-hour broadcast featuring the trio discussing the top stories in wrestling averaged around 300,000 concurrent live listeners every week.

“I’ve envisioned Pro Wrestling Sheet partnering with a company like Collider since day one,” says Editor-in-Chief Ryan Satin. “Collider not only understands my vision for the site, but also has a deep knowledge of what it takes to help a blog such as mine grow into a full-blown international news website. I’m incredibly excited to join the Collider team and continue growing Pro Wrestling Sheet into the most trusted source for wrestling news on the internet.”

“We couldn’t have picked a better brand to begin the expansion of the Collider Cryptomedia Network,” says Collider CEO Marc Fernandez. “Under Ryan’s continued guidance, I cannot wait to see how the Pro Wrestling Sheet brand evolves.”

Vice President of Development Kristian Harloff adds, “We’re very excited to have Pro Wrestling Sheet join Collider. I’ve had experience with wrestling during my time writing for the WWE, and my passion for the business has since crossed over from wrestling into the Schmoedown, but I know that Ryan has helped to elevate the wrestling news business and I have no doubt he’ll do the same for the Collider brand.”