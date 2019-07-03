Collider Is Looking for Special Features Writers with Professional Experience

Facebook Messenger

Collider is looking for driven, enthusiastic and highly-ambitious Special Features Writers.

Do you think you are the go-to person to create attention-grabbing headlines and descriptors? We are looking for creative and detailed individuals who have a knack with words and an eye for proper grammar.

As our Special Features Writer at Collider, you will be part of a high performing team to create engaging content.

Location

  • Burbank, California

Responsibilities

  • Produce high-quality, engaging content that is appealing to large audiences to drive views and revenue. Review content for any grammatical errors.
  • Develop and maintain a clear and consistent brand through writing.
  • Utilize Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to improve overall performance of special features content and increase website traffic flow.
  • Collaborate with team members, content writers, and brand managers on creative direction and strategies.
  • Manage multiple projects simultaneously with tight deadlines.

Requirements

  • 2+ years of relevant experience in content creation.
  • Knowledge and experience utilizing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) concepts and familiarity with commonly used style guides.
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite including Word and Excel.
  • Familiarity and experience with WordPress.

Education

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Journalism, Advertising, Marketing, Communications or other related field. Experience within digital media and publishing industries preferred.

Job Type

  • Full Time, In-House

If interested in the position, please submit your resume, CV, and one writing sample to jobs@collider.com

