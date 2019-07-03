Collider Is Looking for Special Features Writers with Professional Experience

0

Collider is looking for driven, enthusiastic and highly-ambitious Special Features Writers.

Do you think you are the go-to person to create attention-grabbing headlines and descriptors? We are looking for creative and detailed individuals who have a knack with words and an eye for proper grammar.

As our Special Features Writer at Collider, you will be part of a high performing team to create engaging content.

Location

Burbank, California

Responsibilities



Produce high-quality, engaging content that is appealing to large audiences to drive views and revenue. Review content for any grammatical errors.

Develop and maintain a clear and consistent brand through writing.

Utilize Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to improve overall performance of special features content and increase website traffic flow.

Collaborate with team members, content writers, and brand managers on creative direction and strategies.

Manage multiple projects simultaneously with tight deadlines.

Requirements



2+ years of relevant experience in content creation.

Knowledge and experience utilizing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) concepts and familiarity with commonly used style guides.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite including Word and Excel.

Familiarity and experience with WordPress.

Education



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Journalism, Advertising, Marketing, Communications or other related field. Experience within digital media and publishing industries preferred.

Job Type



Full Time, In-House

If interested in the position, please submit your resume, CV, and one writing sample to jobs@collider.com