Collider Kids: Our Exclusive Clip Reveals PBS Kids’ New Series ‘Pinkalicious & Peterrific’

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re super happy to share an exclusive clip from PBS Kids’ all-new animated series, Pinkalicious & Peterrific. The show follows the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother Peter. Pinkalicious, an artist at heart, imagines creative possibilities everywhere she looks and, like most creative people, she sees the world differently from others. She knows what she likes, and is not afraid to express herself, though she sometimes needs help from her brother, Peter, and her neighborhood friends.

Designed for children ages 3-5, Pinkalicious & Peterrific encourages kids to engage in the creative arts and self-expression, covering areas such as music, dance and visual arts. The one-hour, on-air series premiere, which is tomorrow, Monday February 19th, will feature five 11-minute stories, one of which guest stars Golden Globe-winner Marlo Thomas, who voices a dragon named Gertie. Our clip features Gertie making acquaintances with Pinkalicious and her friends during a princess-themed slumber party. Check it out below!

If you enjoyed that clip and would like to see more of Pinkalicious & Peterrific, here’s a look at the synopses of the upcoming segments you’ll see in the premiere:

“Pinkabotta & Peterbotta”

Pinkalicious and Peter create Robotta, a robot that can do anything, including helping them clean their rooms. But when Robotta malfunctions, they’re left with a big mess. Fortunately, the kids figure out a way to make clean-up fun — pretend to be robots!

“Slumber Party”

Pinkalicious hosts a Princess of Pink slumber party, but one of her friends gets homesick and isn’t sure she wants to spend the night! Pinkalicious, Lila and Jasmine imagine a friendly pink dragon named Gertie to help them out.

“Invisible Band”

The Pinkville marching band comes down with a bad case of the whiffling sneezes and can’t play, disappointing the town. Luckily, Pinkalicious persuades her friends to use their voices to become the Invisible Marching Band.

“No Honking”

Peter has a new song to share with his family, but no one seems interested. Maybe it’s because his song uses his really loud scooter horn.

“Pinkalicious”