Collider Kids: PBS KIDS’ ‘Peg + Cat’ Solve a Peanut Problem in Our Exclusive Clip

In this special installment of Collider Kids, our weekly family-friendly article that puts the spotlight on content for our younger viewers, we’re happy to share an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of the multiple Emmy-winning kids’ series Peg + Cat. The Fred Rogers Company’s animated hit has previously featured guest appearances from prima ballerina Misty Copeland, Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Mariachi Flor de Toloache, along with animated versions of icons from Billie Holiday to Beethoven, Emily Dickinson to Einstein, Marie Curie, and more. And on a special episode arriving early in 2018, another very special guest will arrive!

Grammy-winning jazz artist Gregory Porter guest stars as George Washington Carver in “The Peanut Problem”, which premieres nationwide on PBS KIDS, January 8th (check local listings) to mark the inventor’s traditional birthday, the exact date of which is unknown. In the episode, Peg and her loyal sidekick Cat visit George Washington Carver in his laboratory where he’s created 100 peanut-based inventions. Following its premiere, the episode will also be available for free on pbskids.org and via the PBS KIDS Video App, and it will be available on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live stream!

Check out our exclusive clip from Peg + Cat‘s “The Peanut Problem” below!