Collider Partners Up with Nordstrom Canada for Our Portrait and Media Studio at TIFF

0

With the Toronto International Film Festival starting up next week, I’m happy to announce Collider is once again going to TIFF to cover one of the best film festivals on the planet. Like the past few years, we’re going to have a Collider Lounge where some of the top filmmakers and actors in the business will stop by for interviews. To pull this off, we’ve partnered with LA-based special events group A-List Communications, The Substance Group, and Nordstrom Canada for The Nordstrom Supper Suite VIP pop-up that will take over the new Toronto hot-spot MARBL Restaurant (455 King St. West), September 6 – 8 during the opening weekend of the 2019 Film Festival.

As the premiere red-carpet hospitality destination that celebrates top films and Hollywood A-listers, The Nordstrom Supper Suite will host a wide variety of exclusive events and engaging experiences. These will include a combination of Ciroc vodka cocktail parties, dinners, industry-networking events, press junkets, and a media studio, all central to Festival Headquarters and Roy Thomson Hall.

This year’s lineup includes:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019

Red-carpet premiere party and dinner for the official Gala festival selection, BLACKBIRD, starring Kate Winslett (The Mountain Between Us, Titanic), Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise), Sam Neill (Peaky Blinders), and Rainn Wilson (Star Trek: Discovery & The Office). Directed by Roger Michell.

(The Mountain Between Us, Titanic), (Thelma and Louise), (Peaky Blinders), and (Star Trek: Discovery & The Office). Directed by Roger Michell. Others still to be announced.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2019

The Creative Coalition’s Annual “Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner Gala.” Confirmed talent includes Nicolas Cage (Colour Out of Space, The Croods 2), Imogen Poots (Castle in the Ground, I Know This Much Is True), Alex Wolff (Castle in the Ground, Hereditary), Chloe Bennet (Abominable, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Keke Palmer (Hustlers). Additional honorees and Special Presenters will be announced.

(Colour Out of Space, The Croods 2), (Castle in the Ground, I Know This Much Is True), (Castle in the Ground, Hereditary), (Abominable, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Keke Palmer (Hustlers). Additional honorees and Special Presenters will be announced. Red-carpet premiere party for the World premiere official festival selection SYNCHRONIC, starring Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Gray) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War & The Hurt Locker). Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

“The Film Festival is one of the most renowned of its kind globally. We’re excited to be returning as a partner with the Supper Suite to celebrate the top cinematic talent and films this year in Toronto” says Michelle Haggard, senior vice president, regional manager for Nordstrom Canada.

In addition to the title sponsorship, the Nordstrom Supper Suite will offer services to make it easy for TIFF attendees including:

24-Hour Express Services. Lost luggage left you with a fashion emergency? Call or text Nordstrom Eaton Centre at 416-550-3851.

Free Personal Stylists. Nordstrom can help with your accessories, shoes or a head-to-toe look for your upcoming events. Call to book an appointment.

Free Delivery Within Downtown Toronto. We’ll deliver your purchase anywhere downtown within two hours for free (from our Eaton Centre store).

Free Beauty Stylists. Getting ready for your next party? Book an appointment for a free makeup application from one of our experts.

Nordstrom to You. We’ll bring our styling and tailoring experts to your hotel, home or office to personally help you with all your style needs. Try in-home styling and alterations for $50 (will be credited towards your purchase)

Visit nordstrom.ca for store contact information to learn more.

New sponsor partner Marriott Bonvoy joins the Nordstrom Supper Suite this year. Marriott International’s new travel rewards program is built on the belief that travel enriches its members and the world around them with unique experiences. They will highlight notable luxury brands throughout the weekend’s events, including The St. Regis Toronto and The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. Marriott Bonvoy will be featuring special touch moments from The St. Regis Toronto, including a 13-layer chocolate King’s Cake from the hotel’s 31st floor restaurant, LOUIX LOUIS, as well as showcasing the brand’s iconic champagne sabering ritual to kick off each red carpet.

Diageo Canada returns as the official spirit sponsor and will be showcasing cocktails featuring brands from their luxury portfolio, including Ciroc Vodka, Tanqueray No. TEN Gin, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Bulleit Bourbon and Don Julio Tequila.

The Nordstrom Supper Suite will heighten attendee’s senses with every aspect of the concept; from the inspired menu selections, to cocktails and musical programming. MARBL’s Executive Chef Ryan Morrison will indulge guests in a beautifully crafted modern American menu in the restaurant’s uniquely designed space.

“We’re honoured to continue to offer our Supper Suite program as a premiere destination hub and to support the creative community working hard to promote their films at the festival. The program’s success is based in large part of the generosity of our Title Sponsor Nordstrom,” says A-List Communications’ EVP/CMO David Manning.

Join the conversation on social during this year’s events: Follow @nordstromcanada on Instagram and official hashtags #NordstromTO and #NordstromSupperSuite.

Look for a lot more Toronto International Film Festival coverage soon!