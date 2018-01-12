Sundance 2018: Collider Partners Up with Kia Motors for Our Portrait and Media Studio

0

With Sundance 2018 getting ready to begin next week in Park City, Utah, I’m happy to announce Collider is once again going to be covering one of the best film festivals on the planet. Like previous years, we’re going to be posting news from Park City as it happens and we’ll also have tons of daily reviews and interviews. If you remember last year, the Sundance Film Festival world premiered a number of films that are in this year’s Oscar race like Call Me by Your Name, The Big Sick, and Mudbound. All three of these films left Park City with tons of buzz, and I can’t wait to see what people will be excited about this year.

If you follow us on Facebook, you might remember we started doing Facebook Live interviews at Sundance last year and had tons of amazing people stop by the Collider Studio like Mark Hamill, Jon Hamm, Jack Huston, Tye Sheridan, Kyle Mooney, Lois Smith, Tim Robbins, Keith Stanfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Cooke, Jacki Weaver, Elijah Wood, Jason Ritter, Jaime King, Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Dave Bautista and many more.

With how well last year turned out, we decided to do it again in 2018. To make it even bigger, we partnered up with Kia Motors, the Kunde Family Winery, Topo Chico Mineral Water, Blue Moon Belgian White, A-List Communications and The Future Party.

While we had a great location last year, with Kia Motors now in year four with the Kia Supper Suite, we’re at an even better place: one of Utah’s top 10 ranked restaurants, The Mustang. During the day we’re going to be conducting exclusive interviews with some of the biggest stars and directors coming to Park City, and at night, award-winning Chef Edgar Gonzales and owner and Park City local Dustin Stein and their culinary team will serve up private four-course dinners and gourmet canapé cocktail parties in celebration of the films and casts in attendance.

In addition, for the films and casts attending the exclusive dinner events, Kia is making sure the VIP experience extends beyond the kitchen as guests will be whisked to and from the events in a fleet of chauffeur-driven Kia vehicles, including the award-winning Sorento and the all-new 2018 Kia Stinger. This car in the main street traffic won’t come close to hitting its 167 MPH capability but will look cool.

While I can’t yet reveal our Studio schedule, it’s shaping up to be even better than last year. Make sure to follow us on Facebook to watch the interviews live. We’re also going to record the conversations, so when they post on Collider, they’ll be in HD.

Once again I want to give a thanks to the sponsors I previously mentioned for partnering up with us at this year’s Sundance. As you can imagine, trying to make stuff like this happen is expensive and a huge team effort.

Look for a ton of cool Sundance content starting late next week. Until then…