‘Colossal’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway Controls a Giant, City-Stomping Kaiju

Brace yourselves for one of the weirdest, most delightful, and oddly touching films of 2017, because the first Colossal trailer has landed. Directed by Timecrimes and Open Windows helmer Nacho Vigalondo, Colossal finds him putting his unique spin on the genre once again with a much more personal and humorous spin.

The film stars Anne Hathaway as Gloria, a woman whose life is falling to pieces thanks to a series of poor life choices and a bit too much boozing. When she loses her job and gets kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, Gloria has to relocate to her hometown, where she reunites with a childhood friend (Jason Sudeikis) and finds herself slipping back into her destructive patterns in no time. At the same time, a giant Kaiju starts popping up in Soeul, South Korea; destroying everything in its path, and Gloria starts to realize that she shares a psychic connection with the monster and her reckless behavior threatens to destroy more than just her relationships.

Colossal also stars Dan Stevens and Tim Blake Nelson, and is slated to land in US theaters on April 7, 2017. Check out the first trailer below.

I caught Colossal at Fantastic Fest last year, and it was not only one of my favorite films of the fest, it would have ended up on my annual Top 10 if it landed a theatrical release in 2016. I love this movie. It’s a tonal tightwire act that is alternately hilarious and deeply dark, and while a Kaiju makes for a perfect, if unexpected, metaphor for an alcoholic, Colossal has a few tricks up its sleeve and a whole lot more to say. The trailer does a wonderful job of not spoiling that surprise so I won’t either, but suffice it to say there’s a lot more to this goofy, heartfelt movie than meets the eye.

