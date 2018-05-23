Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: Comcast Confirms Bidding War for Fox

by      May 23, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp discuss the following:

  • Comcast Corp officially confirmed today that it was preparing a higher, all-cash offer for Fox which sets up a bidding war with Disney who had agreed to a $2-billion deal already with Fox.
  • THR reports that Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds are working together on a film for Netflix that focuses on six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.
  • THR is reporting that Liam Neeson is in talks to join the Men in Black spinoff movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
  • Deadline reports that Charlize Theron is set to play Megyn Kelly in a new film for Annapurna Pictures that will focus on the women who worked at Fox New Channel while Roger Ailes was the chairman.
  • THR is reporting that Lionsgate won the bidding war for Analog, an Image Comics comic book. Chad Stahelski and Ryan Condal will team up to do the feature film adaptation.
  • Global Road Entertainment released a trailer for their new film City of Lies that sees Johnny Depp trying to solve the murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.
  • Live Twitter Questions
taken-3-liam-neeson-2

Image via Fox

Related Content
Previous Article
Regina King, Don Johnson, and Tim Blake Nelson to Star in HBO’s…
Next Article
The Best TV Shows on Hulu Right Now
Tags

Latest News