Movie Talk: Comcast Confirms Bidding War for Fox

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- Comcast Corp officially confirmed today that it was preparing a higher, all-cash offer for Fox which sets up a bidding war with Disney who had agreed to a $2-billion deal already with Fox.
- THR reports that Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds are working together on a film for Netflix that focuses on six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.
- THR is reporting that Liam Neeson is in talks to join the Men in Black spinoff movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
- Deadline reports that Charlize Theron is set to play Megyn Kelly in a new film for Annapurna Pictures that will focus on the women who worked at Fox New Channel while Roger Ailes was the chairman.
- THR is reporting that Lionsgate won the bidding war for Analog, an Image Comics comic book. Chad Stahelski and Ryan Condal will team up to do the feature film adaptation.
- Global Road Entertainment released a trailer for their new film City of Lies that sees Johnny Depp trying to solve the murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.
- Live Twitter Questions