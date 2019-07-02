‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Trailer: New Episodes Feature Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen

0

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, also known as one of the most enjoyable shows on television. Created by Jerry Seinfeld, the show began as a web series on Crackle back in 2012 with a very simple premise: Seinfeld drives around with a fellow comedian, gets coffee, and talks about life and the world of comedy. Early guests included Larry David, Alec Baldwin, and Sarah Silverman, but Seinfeld has also made the late night rounds by having David Letterman, Seth Meyers, Jay Leno, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Bill Maher, Trevor Noah, and John Oliver all on at one point or another. Every conversation is insightful and entertaining in its own way, making for a must-watch for comedy nerds.

Netflix acquired the show (and all past seasons) in 2017 so you can watch every episode on the streaming service now, but new episodes are due to arrive later this month. First and foremost in this trailer is comedy legend Eddie Murphy, and I am extremely excited to see what that conversation entails. Gervais also returns for the second time, while other guests include Seth Rogen, Matthew Broderick, Bridget Everett, Melissa Villaseñor, and Martin Short.

Check out the trailer below, in which Seinfeld also takes aim at the various shows that have cribbed his style over the years. New episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee debut on Netflix on July 19th.