Netflix’s ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Brews Up a New Trailer

Grab yourself a cuppa, there’s a new trailer for Netflix’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. A new brew of episodes is set to arrive early this July and this trailer gives you a concise look at the season overall. Neither Netflix nor star/host Jerry Seinfeld want to waste your time or confuse you, they just want to make you laugh 14 minutes at a time. To that end, they’ve put together a short video that teases the upcoming comedy special. And while Matthew Broderick doesn’t get the privilege of riding along with Seinfeld this season, he does have a part to play in the reveal.

Jerry Seinfeld’s roving talk show combines coffee, laughs, and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-filled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy. Guests include the late Jerry Lewis, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifinakis, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle. Look for the new season on Netflix starting July 6th.

Check it out below:

Don’t worry. Our little series isn’t a big production. There’s no backstory, no plotline, no fuss. We like to think short. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, streaming July 6 on Netflix.

And for a look at the guest stars appearing on this upcoming season, enjoy the images below: