Heroes: Comic Book Movies/TV Recap of 2016

Welcome to the 88th Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, Jason Inman, and Amy Dallen. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday December 20th, 2016):

2016 was a fun and exciting year for film. This goes double for fans of the comic book genre. From Deadpool to Doctor Strange, there has been a great variety of comic book movies released. Whether you happen to be a fan or not, it’s pretty amazing to see how many properties have been made over the years, including 2016’s haul.

The Heroes crew discuss the following films and go in detail of which of them are their favorites and least favorites:

While the film world had its share of triumphs in the world of comic book adaptations in 2016, television also exploded with incredible new series, as well as a few returning shows. With so much new content on the small screen, the crew worked hard to narrow down their lists to three of their favorite shows of 2016.

Netflix

Daredevil Season Two

Luke Cage Season One

ABC

Agent Carter Season Two

Agents of Shield Season Four

CW

Supergirl Season Two

The Flash Season Three

Legends of Tomorrow Season Two

Arrow Season Five

iZombie Season Two

Fox

Gotham Season Three

Lucifer Season Two

AMC

The Walking Dead Season Seven

Preacher Season One

Showtime