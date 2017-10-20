Heroes: Which Comic Book Series Deserves a Film Adaptation?

0

On this episode of Heroes (October 20, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to answer your Twitter questions from the world of Heroes and Villains which include:

Will Erik Killmonger be the new Loki for the MCU post phase 3 MCU?

If Inhumans fails to get a 2nd season do you think Marvel will just ignore the show’s existence and make a movie anyway?

If/when the current lead Avengers phase out who do you see taking the Cap/Stark leadership roles?