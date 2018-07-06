Comic-Con 2018: Friday Schedule Includes ‘Dr. Horrible’ Reunion, ‘Venom’, ‘Glass’ and More

0

San Diego Comic-Con continues rolling out the schedule for this year’s panels, and it’s time to see what they have on deck for Friday. It has not gone unnoticed that the SDCC lineup this year is looking a bit thin, but Friday has some solid stuff on tap even if the staple Game of Thrones and Westworld panels won’t be taking place as HBO is skipping the trip.

Friday has traditionally been TV’s day to shine, and indeed panels for The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Preacher, and Star Trek: Discovery are on tap, as well as anticipated panels for Sony’s Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Check out the highlights from the Friday Comic-Con schedule below, click here for Wednesday and Thursday highlights, and click here to see the full schedule.

10:00am – Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog Reunion – Hall H

In 2008, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog became a beloved webseries. The show tells the story of Dr. Horrible (played by Neil Patrick Harris), an aspiring super-villain; Moist (Simon Helberg), Dr. Horrible’s minion; Captain Hammer (Nathan Fillion), his nemesis; and Penny (Felicia Day), their shared love interest. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this popular show by attending this lively discussion and celebration with creator Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Nathan Fillion, Felicia Day, and Maurissa Tancharoen!

11:15am – AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead – Hall H

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, and Garret Dillahunt join executive producers and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero to discuss where the series left off in the midseason finale and what to look forward to when the show returns August 12. Panelists will also participate in a Q&A session and offer an official sneak preview of the second half of season 4.

11:30am – HISTORY’s Hit Drama Vikings – Ballroom 20

Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Clive Standen (Rollo), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn), Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar the Boneless), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), and Michael Hirst (creator/writer) will get fans excited about the upcoming midseason premiere by discussing last season’s startling alliances, deaths, and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world. An exclusive mid-season 5 sneak peek will be presented. (Cast subject to change.)

12:15pm – AMC’s The Walking Dead – Hall H

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan join executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang and executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero. The panelists will discuss the show’s exciting new chapter and share some hints of what’s to come with a sneak peek into season 9, debuting in October on AMC.

12:15pm – Hulu’s World Premiere Screening of Castle Rock – Ballroom 20

Escape the summer heat for a chilling world premiere screening of the first episode of J. J. Abrams and Stephen King’s psychological-horror series about the hometown of some of your favorite nightmares. You’ve read the books, you’ve seen the movies, you know the characters, but you’ve never heard the story of Castle Rock. Following the screening, the creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (Manhattan) and stars Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Bill Skarsgard (It), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), and Jane Levy(Suburgatory) will discuss the most tragic and disturbing town in America. Prepare to sleep with the lights on.

1:30pm – Star Trek: Discovery – Hall H

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Star Trek inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers, and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. Last fall, Star Trek: Discovery continued that tradition and followed the voyages of Starfleet aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. The cast and producers of this CBS All Access series look back on season 1 and find out where the crew is headed as it transports into its second season. Cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro, who will appear as chief engineer Reno. Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery is now streaming on CBS All Access.

3:45pm – Universal Pictures’ Glass and Halloween – Hall H

Filmmakers and actors from two of Universal’s most-anticipated upcoming releases- Glass, from M. Night Shyamalan, and Halloween, from David Gordon Green-have a few riveting surprises in store for Comic-Con.

5:00pm – Bumblebee – Hall H

Paramount Pictures brings Transformers to Comic-Con Hall H for the first time with Bumblebee. Director Travis Knight will be joined by star Hailee Steinfeld and cast in a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Anthony Breznican.

5:45pm – Marvel Television: Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger – Ballroom 20

San Diego will be getting a little taste of New Orleans! Meet series stars Olivia Holt,Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki, and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski of the new hit summer series that redefined the superhero genre, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. Featuring a lively Q&A moderated by executive producer and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb, along with a look at exclusive, never-before-been-seen footage. And don’t forget to tune in to watch all-new episodes, Thursdays, 8/7c, on Freeform.

6:15pm – Sony Pictures – Hall H

Sony Pictures presents two of their most anticipated films produced in association with Marvel. First up, filmmakers and talent will show you what’s in store as the lethal protector Venom finally gets his own movie.Then, the creators of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse give you an inside look at their groundbreaking animated movie.

7:30pm – AMC’s Preacher – Hall H

Easily offended? Don’t come to the Preacher panel! Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun join executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin for a mid-season 3 discussion about the story so far and what’s to come.