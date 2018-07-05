Comic-Con 2018: Wednesday and Thursday Schedule Includes ‘The Predator’ and ‘Breaking Bad’

0

Comic-Con is only two weeks away, which means that the official schedule is now starting to be released. As is their custom, the schedule will be released over the course of several days starting with today, which has the schedule for Wednesday’s Preview Night and for all of Thursday. Among the highlights on Thursday, we’ve got Hall H panels for The Predator, the new Doctor Who, Better Call Saul, and a 10th anniversary celebration of Breaking Bad. Ballroom 20 will also see a panel for Iron Fist if you still like Iron Fist.

Check out highlights below, and click here for the full schedule.

10:30am – The Predator – Hall H

The hunt returns as director, Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The New Guys), along with cast members, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski, Thomas Jane and Augusto Aguiliera, bring their all-star firepower to an explosive panel on Fox’s upcoming bigger n’ badder take on the iconic franchise.

11:45am – Doctor Who – Hall H

BBC America’s Doctor Who panel introduces the 13th Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch). Marking a new era for the legendary Time Lord, Whittaker will be joined on the panel by two of her co-stars, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, who play Ryan and Yasmin, as well as award-winning series showrunner Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) and executive producer Matt Strevens (An Adventure in Space and Time). With this year’s highly anticipated season packed full of action, adventure, humor, and emotion, this will be the cast’s first-ever panel appearance ahead of Doctor Who premiering this fall on BBC America.

3:30pm – Better Call Saul – Hall H

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito join executive producers and showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould to discuss the series upcoming fourth season. New and familiar faces return as Jimmy McGill continues his evolution into the Saul Goodman persona that fans met on Breaking Bad. The panelists hold a Q&A session and an official preview of season 4, returning August 6 on AMC.

4:30pm – Breaking Bad: 10th Anniversary Celebration – Hall H

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Breaking Bad, AMC and Sony Pictures Television have reunited the original cast to take a look back at the best moments from this groundbreaking television series and reminisce about TV’s most famous anti-hero, Walter White. Cast members Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R. J. Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, and Giancarlo Esposito, along with executive producer and showrunner Vince Gilligan, look back at their favorite moments from the series and discuss the legacy the show and characters have left behind.

5:45pm – Assassination Nation – Hall H

As if high school wasn’t difficult enough already, imagine if every phone in your town was hacked, the contents shared for all to see, and you and your three best friends were framed as the hackers. Welcome to the explosive world of texting, terror, and teen-angst that is Assassination Nation. Already dubbed “the most aggressive high school movie in film history,” Assassination Nation is being brought to the big screen by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War), who will be joined by director Sam Levinson and the film’s stars Bill Skarsgård (It), Suki Waterhouse (Insurgent), Hari Nef, and Abra for an exclusive look at what is sure to be one of the most controversial and cathartic films of the year.

6:00pm – Marvel’s Iron Fist – Ballroom 20

Be among the first to get the exclusive inside scoop on what’s in store for season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist, as Danny Rand and Colleen Wing set off on a new adventure as the protectors of lower NYC. Featuring executive producer and Marvel’s head of television Jeph Loeb and surprise panelists.