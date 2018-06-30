This Week in Animation: Nickelodeon Brings ‘Rise of the TMNT’ and ‘Invader Zim’ to Comic-Con

0

The official OPEN to the brand new series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is finally here! It’s BIG, BOLD, and turtle-y action-packed. This one will have you hitting repeat all day long! Be sure to subscribe for all things RISE OF THE TMNT.

Nickelodeon is bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, INVADER ZIM and more to life at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2018 through one-of-a-kind virtual and real-world experiences that will have fans saying, “Cowabunga”! Headquartered at its 1,800 square-foot booth (#4113) on the convention floor, Nickelodeon will showcase: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the all-new, reimagined series that follows the band of brothers as they seek to unlock the mystical secrets of New York City; the upcoming INVADER ZIM original TV movie; the return of Double Dare, a reboot of the iconic game show; the hit animated series The Loud House, which follows 11-year-old Lincoln Loud’s life with his 10 sisters; and Reptar from Rugrats, who will tower over Nick’s space.

Select fans have the opportunity to interact with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live,” a virtual reality experience that immerses users in the Turtles’ iconic New York City world and allows them to have a conversation with Mikey or Donnie—voiced live on the scene by Brandon Mychal Smith and Josh Brener, respectively. More details will be available soon for this off-site opportunity.

Each day of the Comic-Con International convention, Nickelodeon’s booth will feature: a towering New York City cityscape, featuring the bright lights, energy and iconic billboards of Times Square; a hidden Turtles lair, housing a gif opportunity; the Double Dare hamster wheel, where fans can take photos with the iconic obstacle course challenge; a photo opportunity with life-size characters from The Loud House; a 23-foot-tall, Reptar hovering above a retail area; INVADER ZIM-themed transaction zone, featuring exclusive Nick-themed collectibles and custom t-shirts and totes; costumed-character appearances; and autograph signings with the voice casts and creators from Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, INVADER ZIM, SpongeBob SquarePants and more.

Nickelodeon will present two panels: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, featuring the new voice cast and a sneak peek at the upcoming series; and INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus!, a reunion with the original voice cast celebrating the new TV movie.

The following is the full rundown of Nickelodeon’s activations:

PANELS

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Thursday, July 19, 1:45p.m. – 2:45p.m. (Room: 6A): Rise up! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with Nickelodeon’s brand-new mutation of New York’s half-shell heroes with a panel that celebrates the latest incarnation of Turtles and reinvention of the world famous franchise. Joining the discussion is the new voice cast–Omar Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Josh Brener as Donnie, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, Kat Graham as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza as Splinter–along with the co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward, and legendary voice director Rob Paulsen. The panel will feature never-before-seen clips from the upcoming series and be moderated by Keely Flaherty (BuzzFeed).

INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus!

Friday, July 20, 1:00p.m. – 2:00p.m. (Room: 6A): Fans will strap on their tuna-filled jetpack, prepare their bladders for imminent release, and start singing the doom song as their favorite Irken invader returns to San Diego with a panel that dives into Nickelodeon’s forthcoming new movie, INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus. Original series creator Jhonen Vasquez, art director Jenny Goldberg, and voice talent–Richard Horvitz (ZIM), Rikki Simons (GIR), Wally Wingert (Almighty Tallest Red) and Kevin McDonald (Almighty Tallest Purple)–will present behind-the-scenes art and exclusive brand-new footage. The panel will be moderated by Hector Navarro (Geek & Sundry, Nerdist).

DAILY BOOTH ACTIVITY

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Experience: Attendees can step inside the Turtles’ secret lair under the streets of New York City for a gif opportunity.

Double Dare Hamster Wheel: Fans can take photos with the iconic obstacle course challenge.

The Loud House Photo Opp. Enter the Loud family’s living room, sit on the couch and take a group photo with Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters.

Customized T-Shirt and Tote Station: Fans can purchase a t-shirt and tote from the retail shop and customize it on the spot with characters and art from their choice of seven fan-favorite Nick shows: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, Double Dare,INVADER ZIM, Hey Arnold! and Rugrats.

Autograph Signings: Signing opportunities with Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice talent and executive producers, SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny, INVADER ZIM voice talent and creator, and the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel cast.

Costumed-Character Appearances: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel will make appearances at Nick’s booth at select times during the convention.

Retail: Attendees can purchase Comic-Con exclusive figures and collectibles, the summer edition of the Nick Box, t-shirts, pins and more.