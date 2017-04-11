Watch 30 Days of Comic-Con HQ For Free

0

Ever wished you could see all charming moments and awkward fan questions of Comic-Con, but for whatever reason, you just haven’t been able to make it in person? Enter Comic-Con HQ, the online streaming service that grants you access to the must-see panels from events like SDCC and the ATX TV festival, including some archived panels from years gone by.

As far as original content, Comic-Con HQ is the home of Con Man, Alan Tudyk‘s comedy web series starring Nathan Fillion; Kings of Con, the comedy series starring Supernatural‘s Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, and Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest, which follows the Star Wars legend as he inspects the most impressive collections of nerd memorabilia in the world. Comic-Con HQ is also home to some exclusive original Collider content, including Film HQ, a weekly deep dive into all things cinema, and Collider Conversations, an ongoing interview series featuring in-depth discussions with filmmakers behind influential and upcoming films. Additionally, Comic-Con HQ has respectably well-stocked selection of genre film and television titles.

