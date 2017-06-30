Comic-Con to Stay in San Diego through 2021

0

The biggest annual nerdfest is staying put for the time being. Comic-Con International and the City of San Diego have re-upped in a deal that will keep the pop culture extravaganza in the city through 2021. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the news on Twitter.

The decision comes after another round of intensive negotiations, which were last settled just a week before Comic-Con 2015 when the city and Comic-Con International signed a deal through 2018. At the time there was much ado about where Comic-Con would set up camp for the coming years, with Los Angeles and Anaheim lobbying for the deal. The deal for the next four years came together with much less fanfare, but Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer commented on the lengthy negotiation process.

“While it did take more than a year in negotiations, we are pleased with this outcome,” Glanzer said. “We are grateful for the leadership of Mayor Faulconer and the hard work of those at the San Diego Tourism Authority who were instrumental in securing this agreement.“

Comic-Con launched as a one-day event in 1970 San Diego with a roster of fewer than 200 attendees. The convention’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, and last year SDCC clocked in with more than 135,000 guests in what has expanded into a five-day media event. Comic-Con absolutely sprawls out over Old Town, filling restaurants, bars, hotels, and markets for a week and keeping the event in town in a major win for the city.

“San Diego has always been the proud home of Comic-Con and we are extremely pleased that we can carry on that tradition of being the destination for the world’s premier celebration of the popular arts,” Faulconer said. “San Diegans can be excited to know that Comic-Con will continue to pump millions of dollars into our economy to support local jobs, street repair and neighborhood services. It is more important than ever that we continue to push to expand the convention center so we can ensure Comic-Con and other large conventions continue to stay in San Diego for years to come.”

The 48th annual Comic-Con kicks off in a few weeks, running July 20-23 in San Diego.