Jonathan Levine Teaming with ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris for ‘Coming to America’ Sequel

That long-developing Coming to America sequel just took one major step closer to becoming a reality. THR reports that Jonathan Levine, the director behind Warm Bodies and this year’s Snatched, has signed on to direct Coming to America 2 with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris writing the script. Paramount has long been developing a follow-up, and Eddie Murphy is expected to reprise his role from the first movie.

There’s still a ways to go yet, but this is a pretty big move on Paramount’s part to actually make this sequel. Levine’s had an interesting career, showing an adeptness at melding humor with heart in films like 50/50 and the underrated Christmas comedy The Night Before. Barris, meanwhile, has been shepherding one of the most exciting sitcoms on TV right now with Black-ish, and his lack of fear in covering hot button topics with a strong point of view bodes well for a Coming to America 2 with some teeth. Barris also co-wrote the smash hit comedy Girls Trip and worked on the script for the new Shaft movie Son of Shaft, which is in the works at New Line Cinema.

John Landis directed the 1988 original, which saw Murphy playing a wealthy African prince who traveled to Queens in order to escape an arranged marriage and find true love.

Levine was one of the filmmakers in the mix for Marvel’s Doctor Strange, but he continues to make unexpected and exciting choices in his career, and I’m curious to see what he’ll bring to Coming to America 2.