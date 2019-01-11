‘Coming to America 2’ Finds New Director; Eddie Murphy Confirmed to Return

0

It looks like Coming to America 2 might actually be happening folks. A sequel to the 1988 smash hit comedy has been in the works for a few years now, and the last update we had came in 2017 with the news that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris was writing the script for Jonthan Levine (50/50) directing. Levine is no longer involved, but Deadline reports that Hustle & Flow filmmaker Craig Brewer is now onboard to direct with Eddie Murphy reprising his role as Akeem, a pampered African prince who, in the original movie, came to America to find a self-empowered wife different from the fawning individuals of his own country.

Brewer helmed both Hustle & Flow and the 2011 Footloose remake, but recently he’s been directing a number of episodes of the TV series Empire. He has an established relationship with Murphy, however, having just directed the comedy icon in the upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name, and in a statement provided to Deadline Murphy praised Brewer’s work on that movie:

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

The statement seems to suggest the cast of the original will be back, which includes Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, and James Earl Jones. The story of Coming to America 2 will find Akeem learning that he has a long lost son, and he must return to America once more to meet his unlikely heir to the throne. Barris rewrote a script by the original film’s writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield and remains onboard as an executive producer.

The hope is to start filming sometime in 2019, which would be welcome news to both fans of the original and Murphy himself, who has been trying to get the film off the ground for a while.