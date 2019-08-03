Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving HBO NOW in August 2019

HBO has released their official list of what’s coming to HBO NOW in August and what’s leaving at the end of the month.
Summer is going to end on a real high now when it comes to the TV shows debuting on the streamer. Robin Thede‘s Black Lady Sketch Show kicked off the month when it premiered on Friday, August 2. Incoming premieres include the return of Succession, now entering its second season, and the series premiere of The Righteous Gemstones starring John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Adam Devine.
There are some great new movies coming to HBO Now, including a few Oscar contenders from earlier in the year. Those new theatrical premieres include Aquaman, Boy Erased, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and The Favourite. Additional movies coming this month are Brothers, The Dilemma, The Lost Boys, and the delightfully weird Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.
As for what’s leaving HBO NOW in August, well, this where things get a bit rough because so many great titles are on their way out. Among the movie titles waving goodbye to us are 50 First Dates, Ocean’s 8, Sinister 2, The Prestige, and Tully. All of these (and many other goodies) will be gone by the end of the month so make sure you check them out for a first or repeat viewing while you still can.
Check out the full list of what’s coming to and leaving HBO NOW in August:
Theatrical Premieres
A Lego Brickumentary, 2014 (8/1)
Boy Erased, 2018 (8/2)
The Favourite, 2018 (8/3)
Aquaman, 2018 (8/10)
The Mule, 2018 (8/27)
Mortal Engines, 2018 (8/24)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 2018 (8/31)
Series Premieres
A Black Lady Sketch Show (8/2)
Pico De Neblina (8/9)
Hard Knocks: Training Camps with the Oakland Raiders (8/6)
Succession (8/11)
Our Boys (8/12)
The Righteous Gemstones (8/18)
Ballers (8/25)
Series Finales
Euphoria, Season 1 Finale (8/4)
Divorce, Season 3 Finale (8/5)
Original Programming
My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (8/10)
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America (8/14)
Entre Nos: Gina Brillion (8/16)
Farruko: En Letra de Otro (8/23)
Estrenos
Marisol, 2019 (8/1)
Me 3.769, 2019 (8/1)
El Angel (AKA The Angel), 2019 (8/2)
Miss Bala, 2019 (8/2)
No me digas solterona (AKA Don’t Tell Me Spinster), 2019 (8/9)
Que Te Juegas (AKA Get Her… If You Can), 2019 (8/16)
Starting August 1
Arizona, 2018
Body Heat, 1981
Brothers, 2009
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Conviction, 2010
Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003
The Dilemma, 2011
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story, 2005
Fly Me to the Moon, 2008
Getaway, 2013
Going the Distance, 2010
The Lost Boys, 1987
Just Like Heaven, 2005
Out of Africa, 1985
Rio, 2011
Search Party, 2016
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, 2004
Ending August 31
50 First Dates, 2004
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howliday Adventure, 2014
Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Sawtoothed Cave, 2015
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
Date Night (Extended Version), 2010
Diary of a Wimpy Kid, 2010
Down a Dark Hall, 2018
Geostorm, 2017
Green Zone, 2010
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Shrek 2, 2004
Sinister 2, 2015
Super Troopers 2, 2018
Tag, 2018
The Best Man, 1999
The Bourne Identity, 2002
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004
The Grudge (Extended Version), 2004
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2017
The Mask, 1994
The Pelican Brief, 1993
The Prestige, 2006
The Wolfman, 2010
Tully, 2018