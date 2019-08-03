Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving HBO NOW in August 2019

0

HBO has released their official list of what’s coming to HBO NOW in August and what’s leaving at the end of the month.

Summer is going to end on a real high now when it comes to the TV shows debuting on the streamer. Robin Thede‘s Black Lady Sketch Show kicked off the month when it premiered on Friday, August 2. Incoming premieres include the return of Succession, now entering its second season, and the series premiere of The Righteous Gemstones starring John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Adam Devine.

There are some great new movies coming to HBO Now, including a few Oscar contenders from earlier in the year. Those new theatrical premieres include Aquaman, Boy Erased, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and The Favourite. Additional movies coming this month are Brothers, The Dilemma, The Lost Boys, and the delightfully weird Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.

As for what’s leaving HBO NOW in August, well, this where things get a bit rough because so many great titles are on their way out. Among the movie titles waving goodbye to us are 50 First Dates, Ocean’s 8, Sinister 2, The Prestige, and Tully. All of these (and many other goodies) will be gone by the end of the month so make sure you check them out for a first or repeat viewing while you still can.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to and leaving HBO NOW in August:

Theatrical Premieres

A Lego Brickumentary, 2014 (8/1)

Boy Erased, 2018 (8/2)

The Favourite, 2018 (8/3)

Aquaman, 2018 (8/10)

The Mule, 2018 (8/27)

Mortal Engines, 2018 (8/24)

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 2018 (8/31)

Series Premieres

A Black Lady Sketch Show (8/2)

Pico De Neblina (8/9)

Hard Knocks: Training Camps with the Oakland Raiders (8/6)

Succession (8/11)

Our Boys (8/12)

The Righteous Gemstones (8/18)

Ballers (8/25)

Series Finales

Euphoria, Season 1 Finale (8/4)

Divorce, Season 3 Finale (8/5)

Original Programming

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (8/10)

Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America (8/14)

Entre Nos: Gina Brillion (8/16)

Farruko: En Letra de Otro (8/23)

Estrenos

Marisol, 2019 (8/1)

Me 3.769, 2019 (8/1)

El Angel (AKA The Angel), 2019 (8/2)

Miss Bala, 2019 (8/2)

No me digas solterona (AKA Don’t Tell Me Spinster), 2019 (8/9)

Que Te Juegas (AKA Get Her… If You Can), 2019 (8/16)

Starting August 1

Arizona, 2018

Body Heat, 1981

Brothers, 2009

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Conviction, 2010

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003

The Dilemma, 2011

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story, 2005

Fly Me to the Moon, 2008

Getaway, 2013

Going the Distance, 2010

The Lost Boys, 1987

Just Like Heaven, 2005

Out of Africa, 1985

Rio, 2011

Search Party, 2016

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, 2004

Ending August 31

50 First Dates, 2004

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howliday Adventure, 2014

Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Sawtoothed Cave, 2015

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015

Date Night (Extended Version), 2010

Diary of a Wimpy Kid, 2010

Down a Dark Hall, 2018

Geostorm, 2017

Green Zone, 2010

Ocean’s 8, 2018

Shrek 2, 2004

Sinister 2, 2015

Super Troopers 2, 2018

Tag, 2018

The Best Man, 1999

The Bourne Identity, 2002

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004

The Grudge (Extended Version), 2004

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2017

The Mask, 1994

The Pelican Brief, 1993

The Prestige, 2006

The Wolfman, 2010

Tully, 2018