Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in August 2019

Hulu has released the full list of programming that will be new to the streaming service in August 2019, as well as what’s leaving Hulu next month. As for new arrivals, the Hulu Original Documentary The Amazing Johnathan Documentary arrives on August 16th, and having seen the film at Sundance I can both highly recommend it and say you should go in knowing as little as possible. It’s a roller coaster ride. There’s also the tremendous Mission: Impossible – Fallout on August 23rd, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on August 28th, and the Paul Feig thriller A Simple Favor coming on August 22nd, while August 1st sees the arrival of highlights Big Fish, Dances with Wolves, Seven, Rushmore, the hilarious Rat Race, and Star Trek 1 through Nemesis.Anime fans may also want to keep an eye out for Attack on Titan Season 3A via Funimation, and if you missed Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, that arrives on August 9th.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Hulu in August 2019 below, along with what’s leaving Hulu next month as well. For a more curated list of recommendations, check out our selection of the best movies on Hulu right now.

Available August 1

Heartland: Complete Season 11 (Kew Media)

Pure: Complete Season 2 (WGN)

Unikitty: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

American Heart (1993)

Baby Boom (1987)

Big Fish (2003)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Chinese Box (1997)

The Color Purple (1985)

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Das Boot (1981)

Double Impact (1991)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drumline (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Hackers (1995)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)

Idiocracy (2006)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Ingenious (2009)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Kama Sutra (1997)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Marley and Me: the Puppy Years (2010)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Rat Race (2001)

Repentance (2013)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rushmore (1998)

Seven (1995)

Shivers (1975)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek IX: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Stargate (1994)

Step Up (2006)

The Terminator (1984)

The Transporter (2002)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

Tracker (2011)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Zookeeper (2011)

Available August 2

Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Rick Steves’ Cruising the Mediterranean: Special (PBS)

Anger Management (2003)

Non-Fiction (2019)

Available August 5

The Kleptocrats (2018)

Available August 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon: Special (National Geographic)

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3A (Funimation)

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 premiere (ABC)

Plus One (2018)

Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2017)

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2019)

Available August 7

The Armstrong Tapes: Special (National Geographic)

Available August 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon: Special (National Geographic)

BH90210: Series Premiere (FOX)

Mortdecai (2015)

Available August 9

The Beach Bum (2019)

Available August 11

AWOL (2016)

Available August 13

Sharkfest: Special (National Geographic)

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods (2019)

Available August 15

Dogman (2019)

Own the Sky (2018)

Rattlesnakes (2018)

Smoke Signals (1998)

The Actors (2003)

Zoo-Head (2018)

Available August 16

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available August 18

The Bookshop (2018)

Available August 20

The Layover (2017)

Available August 21

This Way Up: Complete Season 1 (Merman)

Available August 22

A Simple Favor (2018)

Hail, Satan (2019)