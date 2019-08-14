Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in September 2019

0

Hulu has released the list of movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month, as well as those that are due to depart. Just in time for Halloween preparations, September 2019 brings new spooky additions like Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2, The Monster Squad (an underrated classic), and the Pumkpinhead movies. But if you’re not quite in the mood for a fright, there’s also the Ocean’s trilogy, the Matrix trilogy, and Pretty in Pink to look forward to. TV-wise, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the first season of The Purge, and Season 4 of This Is Us are all due to arrive. There’s also the Hulu Original Documentary Untouchable, which chronicles the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein.

As for last calls, the end of September will see the departures of films like Seven, Rushmore, and An American Werewolf in London.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Hulu in September 2019 below, as well as what’s leaving Hulu next month as well.

For a more curated selection of titles, check out our lists of the best movies and TV shows on Hulu right now.

Available September 1

Chuggington: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Lionsgate)

27 Dresses (2008)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Dog and Pony Show (2018)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible (2003)

After the Screaming Stops (2018)

Against the Wild 2 (2016)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Everlasting Piece (2000)

Banking on Bitcoin (2016)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Bigfoot Country (2012)

Blown Away (1993)

Breaking Away (1979)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Cokeville Miracle (2015)

The Cooler (2003)

The Dark Half (1993)

Demolition Man (2003)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

The Edge (1997)

Emma (1996)

Evil Dead (1981)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Exposed (2016)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Far from Home (1989)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

The First Monday in May (2016)

Firstborn (1984)

Flashback (1990)

From Mexico with Love (2009)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

The Goonies (1985)

Heist (2015)

Hercules (1997)

High-Rise (2015)

I, Frankenstein (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Juno (2007)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Lost in Space (1998)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Miami Vice (2006)

The Midnight Meat Train (2009)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Monsters at Large (2018)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Portrait if a Lady (1996)

Pinocchio (2018)

Playing it Cool (2014)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Ravenous (1999)

Red Dog: True Blue (2018)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Saving Christmas (2017)

Secretary (2002)

She’s All That (1999)

Sliver (1993)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Suicide Kings (1998)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Training Day (2001)

Turtle Tale (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wild Card (2015)

Available September 2

Anthropoid (2016)

Matriarch (2018)

Untouchable: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available September 3

Bolden (2019)

We Die Young (2019)

Available September 4

The Purge: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Available September 6

Into The Dark: Pure: Episode 12 Season Finale (Hulu Original)

Available September 9

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Available September 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey (2019)

Available September 14

Pocahontas (1995)

Available September 16

The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 3B (Cartoon Network)

Curious George (2006)

Available September 17

Dancing with the Stars: Season 28 Premiere (ABC)

Available September 19

Aniara (2019)

Crypto (2019)

Available September 20

Afterlost: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available September 21

Dream Corp LLC.: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Robihachi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available September 24

9-1-1: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Complete Season 8 (FX)

Bluff City Law: Series Premiere (NBC)

Prodigal Son: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Doctor: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Voice: Season 17 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 25

Black-ish: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Bless This Mess: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Emergence: Series Premiere (ABC)

Empire: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

Mixed-ish: Series Premiere (ABC)

New Amsterdam: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Conners: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Resident: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 26

Chicago Fire: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Modern Family: Season 11 Premiere (ABC)

Schooled: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

South Park: Season 23 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Stumptown: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Available September 27

A Million Little Things: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

Perfect Harmony: Series Premiere (NBC)

Sunnyside: Series Premiere (NBC)

Superstore: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

The Good Place: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)