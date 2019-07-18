Watch: ‘Conan’ Gets a Fantastic ‘Spider-Verse’-Style Cold Open for Comic-Con

0

Conan O’Brien is currently in San Diego for his annual Comic-Con round of shows, but this year Conan has a terrific new cold open that goes hand-in-hand with the fan-driven event. Last night’s IT: Chapter Two episode of Conan opened with a two-minute animated cold open, created and written in the style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

While the animated segment doesn’t cover all of Conan’s origin story (I would’ve loved to see some bits on his eventful late night career), it does play with the form in fun ways, portraying Conan swinging through the streets with his very tall hair. There’s also a great riff on the “With great power, comes great responsibility” line.

It’s a really fun watch, and even makes time to plug the best thing Conan’s done in years: his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. His conversations on this podcast range from the deep and emotional (Stephen Colbert) to the insanely silly (Timothy Olyphant), but each and every one is an absolute joy to listen to. If you haven’t checked the podcast out yet, consider this a wholehearted endorsement.

Anyway, check out the animated Conan cold open below, which was animated by State Design. His run of Comic-Con shows continues through Friday on TBS.