Screen Gems Casts Constance Wu in Pregnancy Comedy, Naomie Harris in Cop Thriller

Screen Gems is stocking up on actors as it preps its upcoming slate, tapping Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu to topline an untitled pregnancy comedy, and Oscar-nominated Moonlight actress Naomie Harris to star in the cop thriller Black and Blue, Collider has confirmed.

GLOW actress Kimmy Gatewood is directing the pregnancy comedy from a spec script by Savion Einstein. Wu will play a young woman who finds herself in a unique situation when she becomes pregnant with twins by different fathers — an actual rare occurrence known as superfecundation. That mouthful of a word used to be the title of the script, which was a semifinalist for the Nicholl Fellowship.

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman are producing via their Brownstone Productions banner. Screen Gems executives Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar will oversee the project for the studio, while Alison Small and Sam Crawley will oversee on behalf of Brownstone.

Meanwhile, Harris has signed on to star in the police body cam thriller Black and Blue, which used to be titled Exposure. Deon Taylor is directing from a script by Peter A. Dowling. Sean Sorensen is producing with Taylor, whose Hidden Empire partner Roxanne Avent will serve as an executive producer. Eric Paquette will oversee the project for Screen Gems.

Harris will play a rookie cop in New Orleans whose body cam captures the murder of a drug dealer by a group of fellow officers. The corrupt cops proceed to hunt her down over the course of one long night as they attempt to recover the footage.

Outside of a small role in the 2011 indie Sound of My Voice, I had never seen Wu’s work before Crazy Rich Asians, but she greatly impressed me with her charming and vulnerable performance in that blockbuster, and I think this is a fun project for her. I’ll be curious to see who her male co-stars are, but the premise certainly sounds interesting, to say the least! As for Black and Blue, the premise sounds a bit formulaic, but I love that title and agree that Harris has earned her own action-thriller following her Oscar-nominated turn in Moonlight. Rampage wasn’t exactly what I had in mind for her career after that film, but I won’t hold it against Harris, who will soon begin filming Cary Joji Fukunaga‘s Bond 25 with Daniel Craig.

