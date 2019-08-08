Constance Wu Named Ambassador For the Arts at 2019 North Fork TV Festival

0

Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu has been named “Ambassador for the Arts” at this year’s North Fork TV Festival, a two-day event dedicated to independent scripted television held in Greenport, New York. A formal ceremony taking place on October 5 will see Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. present the Golden Globe nominee with a letter of recommendation “for her commitment to and promotion of the arts and for her work to encourage young people to excel in the arts within the North Fork community.” Last year, the title was given to Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynihan.

“No one better represents the future of scripted television than Constance,” said North Fork TV Festival Founder Noah Doyle. “We strive to be part of the effort to create a more open and welcoming marketplace, and we’re thrilled that Constance will join us in that effort.”

“The Village of Greenport has long been known to be a harmonious and ethnically diverse community, and we applaud Constance Wu for her work in furthering awareness of Asian-American representation in the television and film arts,” said Hubbard Jr. “It is our pleasure to welcome Constance Wu to Greenport, and to honor her as Ambassador of the Arts for this year’s North Fork TV Festival.”

In addition to Wu, Emmy-winner Kelsey Grammer will be on hand to receive the festival’s “Canopy Award” from last year’s recipient, Chris Noth.

Wu will next be seen in director Lorene Scafaria‘s stripper-scam drama Hustlers, followed by season six of the ABC sitcom Fresh off the Boat. For more info on the North Fork TV Festival, head here.

ABOUT THE NORTH FORK TV FESTIVAL

The North Fork TV Festival celebrates the evolution of television, both mainstream and independent, bringing together the minds of actors, executives, writers, and directors. Held annually in Greenport, New York, at the historic Greenport Theatre, the festival supports independent program development and embraces exciting, innovative voices from around the world. Founded in 2015, The North Fork TV Festival is a year-round 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Every year an expert panel of acclaimed showrunner selects four independent pilots to be screened at the Festival and additionally mentored through development and eventual production of the pilots into on-air series. This year, award-winning director Elias Plagianos is working closely with the showrunners to determine this selections.

The North Fork TV Festival will announce the inaugural Alfred P. Sloan Science + Tech Pilot Script Competition, which aims to encourage screenwriters to create realistic and compelling stories about science and technology and to challenge existing stereotypes about scientists and engineers in the popular imagination. The winner of the competition will have their script turned into a produced pilot that will premiere at the North Fork TV Festival in front of top industry talent.

The two-day festival will also feature this year’s Canopy Award winner, in-depth industry panels, screenings of independent television pilots, a wonderful children’s program, and parties both nights.