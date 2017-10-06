First ‘Constantine’ Poster Resurrects the Demon Hunter for New Animated Series

0

Constantine returns! This time in animated form. CW Seed has released the first poster for its upcoming series, which will again star Matt Ryan as (the voice of) John Constantine. The series will join The Ray and Vixen as part of CW Seed’s lineup of animated genre series. For those not familiar with the platform, it’s a free streaming site that houses not only episodes of classic TV series, but also a bevy of new, original content.

Constantine ran in live action form on NBC for one season (2014-2015), and fans have been clamoring for a return ever since. Ryan appeared as the character again in the fourth season of Arrow, which then introduced him into the Arrow-verse. From there, it was a quick side-step to his own show on CW Seed, which could further incorporate him into that world.

Check out the full synopsis and the poster below. Also, a note for fans who will be at NYCC this weekend: You can check out a special 3-min. sneak peek of Constantine on Sun., 10/8, at the beginning of Warner Bros. Television’s programming block in the Hammerstein Ballroom at 2:00pm EST.

This all-new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content follows DC’s popular comic book character John Constantine (voiced by the live action series star Matt Ryan), a seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult. Armed with an arcane knowledge of the dark arts and a wicked wit, he fights the good fight. With his soul already damned to hell, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line‎, Constantine uses his skills to face the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows… maybe there’s hope for him and his soul after all.