New Trailer for ‘Constantine: City of Demons’ Heralds the Animated Movie’s Blu-ray Arrival

0

From executive producers David S. Gover and Greg Berlanti, The Hellblazer is back in an all-new twisted tale of mystery, intrigue and the occult with Constantine: City of Demons, a full-length, R-rated feature film based on the acclaimed DC animated series from CW Seed. And now, a new trailer heralding the arrival of the movie on Blu-ray is here to stir your soul. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Blue Ribbon Content and DC Entertainment, the action-packed movie will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment starting October 9th on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and Digital.

Matt Ryan, who set the standard for the role of Constantine on the NBC live-action television series, returns to the famed trench coat in animated form – after reprising the role in both live-action (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) series and an animated film (Justice League Dark). The cast surrounding Ryan includes Damian O’Hare as Chas Chandler, Laura Bailey as Trish & Asa The Healer, Emily O’Brien as Rene Chandler, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mahonin, Jim Meskimen as Beroul, Robin Atkin Downes as Nergal, Rachel Kimsey as Angela, and Rick Wasserman as Mictlantecuhtli.

Fair warning kiddos and parents: Constantine: City of Demons is rated R for bloody violence/gore, disturbing images, and some sexual content.

Check out the dark, demonic trailer for Constantine: City of Demons below:

And here’s your official synopsis:

A decade after a tragic mistake, family man Chas and occult detective John Constantine set out to cure Chas’s daughter Trish from a mysterious supernatural coma. With the help of the mysterious Nightmare Nurse, the influential Queen of Angels, and brutal Aztec God Mictlantecuhtli, the pair just might have a chance at outsmarting the demon Beroul to save Trish’s soul. In a world of shadows and dark magic, not everything is what it seems, and there’s always a price to pay. The path to redemption is never easy, and if Constantine is to succeed, he must navigate through the dark urban underbelly of Los Angeles, outwit the most cunning spawns of hell, and come face to face with arch-nemesis Nergal – all while battling his own inner demons! COMING OCTOBER 9, 2018 TO ULTRA HD BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK, BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK, & DIGITAL

“Fans have responded to John Constantine with an unbridled thirst for his stories – first in the live-action series Constantine, and again with Justice League Dark. Constantine: City of Demons offers Warner Bros. Home Entertainment another opportunity to satisfy the fans’ desire for this character in a fascinating tale that provides even greater insight into his backstory and the situations that helped create his approach to the supernatural,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “We’re especially thrilled to be able to release this full-length feature film focused on fan-favorite Constantine and full of special extras.”

Constantine: City of Demons has been produced in a dual format – initially as animated shorts, the first five of which appeared on CW Seed. With a runtime of 90 minutes, the feature-length Constantine: City of Demons film has over an hour of never-before-seen content including the film’s thrilling climax.

Doug Murphy (Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost) directs the film from a script by J.M. DeMatteis (Batman: Bad Blood). Art Direction is courtesy of Phil Bourassa (Young Justice). Butch Lukic (Justice League Action, Batman Unlimited) is the film’s producer. Sam Register and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.

Enhanced Content

The Sorcerer’s Occultist – Understanding John Constantine – An exciting examination of the powers and abilities used by DC’s working-class occult detective, John Constantine.

Constantine: City of Demons WonderCon Panel – 2018 – Storytellers join City of Demons’ star Matt Ryan at this year’s WonderCon for an inside look at Constantine’s latest adventure.

Constantine: City of Demons will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack as well as on Digital. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the Blu-ray and DVD. The Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film.