Collider Conversations: Jason Mitchell and Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts on ‘Kong: Skull Island’

One of the things I’m so happy we worked out is our ongoing screening series with IMAX. If you’ve been reading the site over the past year, you’ve probably noticed that almost every month we show something in IMAX and after the screening offer a Q&A with someone involved in the production of the movie. Last week, we held an early screening of Kong: Skull Island with Jason Mitchell and Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. In the video above you can watch some of the highlights from the Q&A, which includes how they got involved in the project and what it was like for Vogt-Roberts to make his first big-budget studio movie. To watch the entire conversation click over to our friends at Comic Con HQ.

If you’re not familiar with Kong: Skull Island, the film takes place in 1973 in the midst of the Vietnam War, and features a disparate group of people exploring Skull Island—from Samuel L. Jackson’s military commander to Brie Larson’s photojournalist. The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Jason Mitchell, Toby Kebbell, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, and Eugene Cordero. I’ve seen the film and am happy to report it’s a fantastic ride. Unlike Godzilla, Kong is all over this film and the way Vogt-Roberts has collaborated with cinematographer Larry Fong is exceptional. You want to see this film on the biggest screen possible.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kong: Skull Island: