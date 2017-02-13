Collider Conversations: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Director Chris McKay and Producer Dan Lin

0

One of the things I’m so happy we worked out is our screening series with IMAX. If you’ve been reading the site over the past year you’ve probably noticed that almost every month we show something in IMAX and after the screening offer a Q&A with someone involved in the production of the movie. Earlier this week, we held an early screening of The LEGO Batman Movie with director Chris McKay and producer Dan Lin. In the video above you can watch some of the highlights from the Q&A which includes why they’re happy the film is showing in IMAX and when they found out the studio was willing to make the film. To watch the entire conversation click over to our friends at Comic Con HQ.

The LEGO Batman Movie features the voices of Will Arnett as Batman, Michael Cera as Robin, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Mariah Carey as the Mayor of Gotham, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn, Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face, Conan O’Brien as The Riddler, Jason Mantzoukas as Scarecrow, Doug Benson as Bane, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Kate Micucci as Clayface, Riki Lindhome as Poison Ivy, and Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are returning to voice Superman and Green Lantern, respectively with Adam Devine on board to voice The Flash. For more on the film, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.