Over 120 Images of the Most Imaginative & Strange Cosplay at WonderCon 2017

With WonderCon 2017 happening right now at the Anaheim convention center, tons of people packed the annual con dressed as their favorite characters. Everywhere you looked there were wildly different costumes: characters from TV shows, feature films, comic books, and anime. While I was on the convention floor and walking around outside, I made a point to snap as many pictures of cosplay as possible.

So if you’re into checking out cosplay, below you’ll find over 120 images featuring costumes inspired by Firefly, Star Wars, Deadpool, Spider-Man, Mario, Boba Fett, Slave Leia, Futurama, The Greatest American Hero, Lord of the Rings, Rick & Morty, The Walking Dead, Flash, Arrow, Star Trek, Black Panther, Ewoks, droids, Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn, Harry Potter, Doctor Who, Superman, Battlestar Galactica, Back to the Future, Lando Calrissian, Sonic, Ghost Rider, Game of Thrones, Halo, X-Men, Frozen, Batman v Superman, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot, and many more.

click on any image for high-res