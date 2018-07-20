‘Cowboy Bebop: The Movie’ Returns to Theaters This August for Two Nights Only

0

Cowboy Bebop may have sailed off the airwaves and into the inky-black reaches of space some 20 years ago, but the beloved and acclaimed anime series remains as enjoyable and relevant as ever today. You may have seen the series’ 26 episodes again and again, but when’s the last time you saw the feature-length treatment of the adventures of Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed and Ein on the big screen? Well, you’re in luck because Funimation is bringing Cowboy Bebop: The Movie back to a theater near you!

Shinichirō Watanabe‘s feature takes place in the continuity of the series and acts as a sort of bonus episode. Falling between episodes 22 and 23, the movie sees the crew of the “Bebop” tracking down a mysterious terrorist who plans to wipe out Mars’ population of humans with a deadly pathogen. If you haven’t seen it before, now’s the time to remedy that.

Cowboy Bebop: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door returns to U.S. theaters for two nights only on August 15th (subbed) and August 16th (dubbed). Head over to Funimation for ticket sales and more information.

Check out the announcement trailer for Cowboy Bebop: The Movie‘s return to theaters below: