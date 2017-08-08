‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ Set for 2019 Release Date with Chris Pratt in the Title Role

0

We’ve been on the Cowboy Ninja Viking grind since 2010, almost as long as the Image Comics property from writer A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo has been in existence. Over the years, we brought you news on its long-in-development adaptation process, from the announcement that Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Zombieland, Deadpool) had been tapped to pen the screenplay, to the news that Chris Pratt would be stepping into the title role for the big-screen version.

Now, as THR reports, the Universal Pictures film is slated to hit theaters on June 28, 2019. Pratt is still onboard, of course–he’ll anchor the studio’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom next June, after all–but Oscar-nominated producer Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips, Moneyball, The Social Network) has joined as well, adding some momentum to the picture. No director is currently attached.

Here’s Pratt talking to Steve Weintraub about the state of Cowboy Ninja Viking during press for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

The comics revolve around a group of patients diagnosed with Multiple Personality Disorder who are recruited into a counter-intelligence unit. Designated as Triplets, owing to the three personalities trapped within their minds, these expertly trained and highly skilled agents turn into mercenary assassins once the program crumbles. Duncan, the title character and Pratt’s role, tracks down these rogue agents.

Despite its wacky name, the success of both FX’s Legion and M. Night Shyamalan‘s Split suggest that fans and critics alike could be receptive to a more psychological take on comic book stories. That title is certainly an attention-grabber, but it remains to be seen just how well it will connect with folks unfamiliar with its source.

Are you excited to see this one on the big screen? Is Pratt right for the part? Let us know in the comments!

