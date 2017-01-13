New ‘Crashing’ Trailer Finds Pete Holmes Navigating the New York Comedy Scene

0

While their dramas, fantasies, and sci-fi epics have grown laughably convoluted, HBO has been developing some of the greatest comedies on TV now for much of this decade. Even if one cannot get on board with Lena Dunham as a person, it’s her series, Girls, that has seemingly served as the model for their recent spat of ingenious comedies, from Silicon Valley and Insecure to Veep and High Maintenance. All of these shows, including Girls, allows for humor to bloom from the characters’ intelligence, desires, flaws, instincts, and mistakes rather than leaning on a simple “Set’em up, knock’em down” formula of joke-telling to generate laughs. Even when you hate the characters, they are undeniably more human and empathetic than most cable comedy characters.

The same would seemingly be true of Crashing, Pete Holmes‘ upcoming comedy series for the network. In the show, Holmes plays a version of himself begins to navigate a career in the New York comedy scene after his wife, played by Orange is the New Black breakout Lauren Lapkus, is caught cheating on him. The series is backed by producer Judd Apatow, who has a history of casting beloved stand-up comedians in supporting roles to great effect, and here, he brings in Artie Lange, Sarah Silverman, T.J. Miller, and a host of other names to act as the not-so-warm welcoming party for Holmes’ character.

The latest trailer for the series, which you can take a look at below, also suggests a more broad conception of what the life of a struggling comedian is made up of on a day-to-day basis. There’s a moment where Holmes’ character gets into an altercation over his attempting to hand out flyers, and he’s later seen recording a podcast. It’s that sense of intimate scope, the gathering of daily, occasionally symbolic experiences and personal reflection, that has made Apatow’s movies so fascinating and funny, even when he seems to be politically absent-minded. Holmes seems to have this same instinct for the nooks and crannies of a low-tier comic’s life, culled from his own experiences in the scene, and that alone makes Crashing a promising proposal.

Here’s the new trailer for Crashing:

Here’s the official synopsis for Crashing: