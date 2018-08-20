Movie Talk: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nabs Best Romcom Debut Since 2015

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- According to multiple box office reports, Crazy Rich Asians nabbed the top spot this weekend with the best debut for a romantic comedy since 2015.
- Collider released The 29 Most Rewatchable Movies Ever Made list and the panel offers their thoughts on the list along with a few movies they think should have been added.
- Netflix releases a new trailer for Outlaw King directed by David Mackenzie and starring Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce.
- A new trailer for the horror film Freaks starring Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Amanda Crew, and Grace Park was released.