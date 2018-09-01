Friday Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Eyes Labor Day Weekend Record

0

There’s no stopping Crazy Rich Asians. In its third week of release, the Jon M. Chu-directed romantic comedy is once again coming in ahead of expectations, scoring $5.8 million on Friday with the Labor Day weekend box office record in its sights. That four-day holiday record is currently held by Rob Zombie’s Halloween, which pulled in $30.6 million in 2007, but Crazy Rich Asians is projected to make $30 million or more for the same frame.

This is quite literally crazy. While these numbers aren’t Avengers-level, if you look at the week-to-week performance, Crazy Rich Asians is consistently performing above expectations and barely losing any of its audience. The traditional box office track, even for successful films, is a steady drop-off. Crazy Rich Asians, meanwhile, is just a straight line thanks to extremely strong word of mouth and repeat business. By the end of this weekend, the film will have crossed $100 million at the domestic box office to become the highest-performing comedy since 2016’s Girls Trip.

This is all the more impressive when you consider the fact that Chu and author Kevin Kwan had a hefty offer from Netflix to make Crazy Rich Asians for the streaming service (plus an automatic greenlight for the two sequels), but turned it down in favor of taking their chances with a theatrical release. The film has surpassed any and all expectations, and I’m excited to see how the industry responds to this genuine blockbuster success. Warner Bros. is already developing the follow-up China Rich Girl, with Chu and other key creatives looking to return.

Elsewhere, The Meg took the #2 slot on Friday with a projected four-day pull of $12 million, while the John Cho-fronted thriller Searching is performing extremely well despite only playing in a third of the theaters as Crazy Rich Asians and The Meg.

As for new releases, the historical thriller Operation Finale is eyeing an opening of around $8 million, while the sci-fi film Kin looks to pull in just $4 million.

Check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates, and take a look at Friday’s numbers below.