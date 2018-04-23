‘Crazy Rich Asians’: Full Trailer for Jon M. Chu’s Adaptation Is Here to Brighten Your Day

0

The first full, official trailer for Crazy Rich Asians is now available courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures. Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2) directed the contemporary romantic comedy based on the acclaimed worldwide bestseller by Kevin Kwan, the film stars Conastance Wu as a New Yorker who accompanies her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to Singapore to attend a wedding. But her first visit to Asia is soon thrown for a loop when she learns that Nick actually hails from an incredibly wealthy family.

This movie looks like a lot of fun, and indeed it’s impossible to ignore the fact that what makes Crazy Rich Asians unique is that it’s a major studio film made up of an entirely Asian cast. Black Panther showed that eschewing a “White Knight” narrative or neglecting to include a “White Surrogate” with whom white American audiences could connect doesn’t mean those audience members won’t show up. It’s quite the opposite actually, and kudos to Warner Bros. and Chu for putting their weight behind getting Crazy Rich Asians made.

The film features an international cast of stars that includes Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, and Awkwafina, with Ken Jeong Michelle Yeoh, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Jimmy O. Yang, comedian Ronny Chieng, Remi Hii, and Nico Santos. Crazy Rich Asians hit theaters on August 17th.

The creative filmmaking team included director of photography Vanja Cernjul (“Marco Polo”), production designer Nelson Coates (“Fifty Shades Darker”), costume designer Mary Vogt (“Kong: Skull Island”) and editor Myron Kerstein (“Going in Style”). The music was composed by Brian Tyler (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”).

Check out the full trailer for Crazy Rich Asians below: