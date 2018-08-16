Jon M. Chu on ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, What He Learned from Test Screenings, and Deleted Scenes

0

With Crazy Rich Asians opening this week in theaters, I recently sat down with director Jon M. Chu for an exclusive video interview. If you’re not familiar with the movie, it’s based on the worldwide bestselling book by Kevin Kwan and stars Constance Wu as a New Yorker who accompanies her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to Singapore to attend a wedding. But her first visit to Asia is soon thrown for a loop when she learns that Nick actually hails from an incredibly wealthy family. The film also features an international cast of stars that includes Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Remi Hii, and Nico Santos.

During the interview, Jon M. Chu talked about what it means to helm a film with an all Asian cast, why he sought out a project like this, if it was tough getting financing, what he learned from test screenings and what he changed as a result of those screenings, deleted scenes, why they passed on having Netflix release the film, why they don’t explain too much in the film and just drop the audience into the world, and so much more.

Finally, towards the end of the interview, he played “Ice Breakers”. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

Check out what Jon M. Chu had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

