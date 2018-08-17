Movie Review Talk: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘Alpha’, and ‘Juliet, Naked’

0

Welcome to the latest episode of Movie Review Talk with Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Wendy Lee Szany, and Michael Jay Lee are discussing three new releases – Crazy Rich Asians, Juliet, Naked, and Alpha. The critics also give their thoughts on the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray that is coming out on digital and Blu-ray soon.

Crazy Rich Asians is directed by John M. Chu and is based on the book by Kevin Kwan. The film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Awkafina, and Ken Jeong. It follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can’t buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

Alpha is an epic adventure set in the last Ice Age. While on his first hunt with his tribe’s most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone — he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives. The film is directed by Albert Hughes and stars Kodi Smit-McPhee and Natassia Malthe.

Juliet, Naked is directed by Jesse Peretz and stars Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd. The film is based on the novel by Nick Hornby that relates a comic account of life’s second chances. Annie is stuck in a long-term relationship with Duncan – an obsessive fan of obscure rocker Tucker Crowe. When the acoustic demo of Tucker’s hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to a life-changing encounter with the elusive rocker himself.